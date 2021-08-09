PROOF++ OF THE QUEEN'S 100+ YEAR OLD PLAN TO KILL 90% OF US WITH VACCINE DEATH CAMPS-CORONA=CROWN

The British Monarchy is behind the vaccines and this virus!We have taken what we feel is the most important point of our recent ongoing expose titled "ROYALS ARE WITH THE NAZIS CORONA MEANS CROWN" on the European Monarchs and their Hundred plus year plan to bring us back into the dark ages with their UN AGENDA 21 POST INDUSTRIALISATION PLAN TO KILL 90% OF US, and condensed it into this easy to follow 10 minute expose revealing what we feel is the most important revelation of this series: the Americans for Innovation patent office Watchdog group which has discovered this 100 year old plot of the Aristocracy of Europe to murder us all and bring Western Civilization back to the DARK AGES, when they were trying to discover what has gone wrong with the US PATENT OFFICE. They have named names and traced the plot back to the 2nd BOERS WAR, Its all here, in this 10 minute expose.Links:𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗥𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴, 𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴, 𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴 𝘰𝘧 STRANGENEWS 𝘰𝘳 𝘉𝘐𝘛𝘊𝘏𝘜𝘛𝘌 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘭 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴. 𝘈𝘭𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘰𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘵'𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, and do your own research. This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available to our viewers under the provisions of "fair use" in an effort to advance a better understanding of political, economic and social issues. The material on this channel is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in viewing it for research and educational purposes. If you wish to use copyrighted material for purposes other than "fair use" you must request permission from the copyright owner.