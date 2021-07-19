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Begins in Italy the real Covid Phase 2: government to allow over 61V/m frequencies
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70 views • July 19, 2021
Phase 2 of operation Covid has begun in Italy. The radiation of electromagnetic frequencies that will interfere and interact with both nanothech mRNA and our immuno system.
The Italian government, in bed with the interests of multinational corporations, is changing the law to allow frequencies a 1000 time higher (over 61V/mt) than the ones currently regulated.
Rothchilds protege, mr. international criminal Mario Draghi, has initiated phase II of the mass slaughter of the Italian stock.
Where is the army we pay with our taxes that is supposed to defend us?
Italiani svegliatevi!
The Italian government, in bed with the interests of multinational corporations, is changing the law to allow frequencies a 1000 time higher (over 61V/mt) than the ones currently regulated.
Rothchilds protege, mr. international criminal Mario Draghi, has initiated phase II of the mass slaughter of the Italian stock.
Where is the army we pay with our taxes that is supposed to defend us?
Italiani svegliatevi!
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