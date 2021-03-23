Media Blackedout On Elite Pedophilia Cases, Family Court Judge, Children's Division, Arrested For Child Porn, Many Worse

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We talk about it, but do we really think about it. A judge who decides how you raise your children, is the one who is destroying your children, is just a tiny tip of the iceberg of the hordes of those who are wiping our children off the face of the earth.