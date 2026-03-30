AI's Future and Human Survival Strategies, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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The race for AI dominance is accelerating—but where does that leave humanity? As systems grow smarter, reliance grows deeper. Yet there’s little evidence we’re prepared for long-term consequences. Survival won’t just depend on technology—but on how wisely we manage it before it outpaces our control.
#AIFuture #HumanSurvival #TechEvolution #InnovationRisk #FutureThinking #AIReality
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport