WARNING! Unexpected Event B4 Trump Takes Office. 1000 Al-Qaeda Fighters In US. President Arrested

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warns of an unexpected event before Trump takes office which could interrupt the peacful tranfer of power as Trump prepares for his inauguration on Monday Jan 20th, 2025. Jake Sullivan on a peaceful transfer of power and ceasefire deal, Trump and Russia sanctions. Mass Casualty event is expected to take place soon. Congress and lawmakers are preparing for a mass casualty event in the United States of America.





Former CIA Officer warns of 1000 Al-Qaeda Soldiers In US for next Homeland Attack. In a recent discussion on the Shawn Ryan Show, former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams warned of a potentially devastating attack planned by Al-Qaeda terrorists on American soil.





The interview offers significant insights into what may be unfolding, as Al-Qaeda sleeper cells could be activating in the wake of the New Orleans terrorist attack and a possible vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) in the rear of a rented Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump's hotel in Las Vegas just hours later.





Ryan asked Adams: "I just want to clarify. You are 100% certain that there are 1,000 plus Al-Qaeda-trained fighters within the US borders?"





Adams, currently a global threat advisor with extensive experience in Middle Eastern affairs, responded: "Well, Al-Qaeda says they trained and deployed a thousand for this attack. First off, I think there are more than a thousand Al-Qaeda members in the United States, but for the Homeland Attack, that number is based on what Al-Qaeda is saying, so they could exaggerate it; however, they did have about 1,400 in the Hamas Attack so the number is not off from what they did in the first round of attacks."





South Korea's Yoon becomes first sitting president to be arrested. South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol has become the country's first sitting president to be arrested, ending a weeks-long standoff between investigators and his personal security.





Yoon, whose failed attempt to impose martial law plunged the country into turmoil and saw him impeached by parliament, is being investigated on charges of insurrection.





He is, however, still technically the president as a constitutional court has to decide whether his impeachment is valid.





Investigators used ladders and wirecutters in the freezing cold to get to Yoon, whose Presidential Security Service (PSS) personnel had erected barricades in a bid to thwart his arrest.





The 64-year-old leader said he agreed to appear before the Corruption Investigation Office for high ranking officials (CIO) to avoid bloodshed.





Expand article logo Continue reading





In a three-minute video message, Yoon said he would comply with the investigation against him even though he was against it.





He has consistently maintained that the warrant for his arrest is not legally valid.





Yoon said he witnessed how authorities "invaded" his home's security perimeter with fire equipment.





"I decided to appear before the CIO, even though it is an illegal investigation, in order to prevent any unsavoury bloodshed," he said.





