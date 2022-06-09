Mexico’s President Touts Borderless Americas

Globalists have not touted their scheme for a North American Union since the days of George W. Bush. The idea of a borderless North and South America has resurfaced this week. The proposal was floated by Mexico’s leftist president. Doc Burkhart and I have more information about this latest attack on national sovereignty.

Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/9/22

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