Mexico’s President Touts Borderless Americas

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Globalists have not touted their scheme for a North American Union since the days of George W. Bush. The idea of a borderless North and South America has resurfaced this week. The proposal was floated by Mexico’s leftist president. Doc Burkhart and I have more information about this latest attack on national sovereignty.
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/9/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!