Flat Earth Debate: Witsit vs Harrison at INFOWARS

Donate to the stream here: https://ko-fi.com/witsit





Stay up-to-date with all of Witsit's content: https://witsitgetsit.com/





Follow Witsit on X: / witsitgetsit





Witsit's Links: https://lhub.to/witsit





Become a member of the Miswits: https://members.miswits.com/













Uncensored content:





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/WitsitGetsIt





Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/witsitgetsit













Support Witsit on Locals: https://witsitgetsit.locals.com/













Get your blends, access to the community fast, and exclusive merchandise here: https://aethericstate.com/













In a world where the weak find contentment in the consensus of ignorance.. think for yourself. On this channel we break through the barriers of propaganda in pursuit of the truth. Enjoy.













To Support:





$WitsitGetsIt on Cash App





[email protected] on PayPal





Patreon.com/witsitgetsit on Patreon













Contact:





[email protected]





Telegram @witsit