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Baby Duckling Surprise! Finishing Up The Wood Burning Stove & The First Strawberry Of The Season. 6/7/22 Food Garden & Grow Rooms. Also follow me on YouTube, Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble & Instagram at - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-x8Js5z3fXJA6uHFKfbLmA https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xCH38Zomzd3s/ https://odysee.com/@LucidFarms https://rumble.com/user/LucidFarms https://www.instagram.com/lucidfarmsofficial/ Music by - https://www.serpentsoundstudios.com