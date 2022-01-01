THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT W/ DR. ROBERT MALONE

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Hope and Compassion Overcomes Fear mongering in a Time of Crisis
We have an update on the Omicron variant in the monologue and then an extensive discussion with molecular biologist and research physician Dr. Robert W. Malone, who has been credited with seminal work on mRNA vaccines. A recent analysis by Drs. Pantazatos and Seligmann from Columbia University clearly show the vaccine program is causing excess death in the US and overseas.
The darkness that Biden mentioned and the winter of death is a product of the vaccine program rather than SARS-CoV-2 respiratory illness, which is far more treatable than two years ago.
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