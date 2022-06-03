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The Media Can’t Stand it | Patriot Streetfighter
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90 views • June 03, 2022
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The mainstream media can’t stop talking about the Reawaken America tours. They have tried to bring it down in multiple ways by calling it many negative things but because of the amazing group of patriots involved, it is all been proven wrong and continues to get the message out despite Big Tech's best efforts.
Scott Mckay is joined by Clay Clark as he talks about the media encounters he has has because of the ReAwken America Tours Growing in popularity.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/394xzyw
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
The mainstream media can’t stop talking about the Reawaken America tours. They have tried to bring it down in multiple ways by calling it many negative things but because of the amazing group of patriots involved, it is all been proven wrong and continues to get the message out despite Big Tech's best efforts.
Scott Mckay is joined by Clay Clark as he talks about the media encounters he has has because of the ReAwken America Tours Growing in popularity.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/394xzyw
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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