PUBLIC HEALTH MAFIA ELIMINATING OPPOSITION? MAGUFULI IS NOT THE FIRST!

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Original Link/Description:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SXDvSnDwUe3Y/
anzania's president John Magufuli was a hero to his people. He stood up to the Global Health Cabal and now he's dead at 61. What's going on here?
I was a big fan of Magufuli and did a video on him & Madagascar's leader months ago: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M6JvzYMErA/ . If you go to that link you'll see outtakes from his speech after he tested pawpaws & goats for COVID. :)
More references below:
DW article on Magufuli: https://www.dw.com/en/tanzanias-covid-skeptic-president-john-magufuli-dies-at-61/a-56908583
Off Guardian ‘predicts’ Magufuli’s death: https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/12/tanzania-the-second-covid-coup/
VIDEO: Magufuli speech / Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M6JvzYMErA/
Solari Report on Magufuli’s death & heroism in Tanzania: https://home.solari.com/john-magufuli-death-of-an-african-freedom-fighter/
Reuters 2017: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tanzania-politics-idUSKBN1AN1YT
The Guardian (sponsored by Bill Gates) ‘Time to Rein In Magufuli’ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/feb/08/its-time-for-africa-to-rein-in-tanzanias-anti-vaxxer-president
Tundu Lissu on the news spreading rumours: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ioW-AA0hSk
US Embassy – Death of Zzanzibar Vice Pres in Tanzania: https://tz.usembassy.gov/statement-by-ambassador-donald-wright-on-the-passing-of-zanzibar-first-vice-president-seif-sharif-hamad/
Magufuli Alumnus page Dar es Salaam University: https://www3.udsm.ac.tz/web/index.php/alumni/name/1