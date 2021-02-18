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BOOM! Trump is READY to Get Back in the Arena and Here's Why Dems and RINOs Better Watch Out!
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380 views • February 18, 2021
Collin Rugg from Trending Politics reports, During an interview on Sunday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that former President Donald Trump was excited to get back into the world of politics and “hit the trail” after the Senate voted to acquit him over the weekend.
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