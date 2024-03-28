Create New Account
UK sanctions China for cyber attacks; Chinese deny claims, plays victim card
Published 21 hours ago

The Economic Times   |  The UK government has formally accused China of being behind a 'malicious' cyber campaigns against UK MPs and the Electoral Commission. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameroon announced sanctions against two Chinese nationals and a Chinese company for alleged cyber-attacks. China clarified that the UK's evidence was insufficient. 

Keywords
cyber attacksuk sanctions chinachinese deny claims

