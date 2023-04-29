NANLITE light

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drGmCCGl4tU
Let's see what's in the box, tell you the main characteristics and connect.
We purchased our devices for our production.
Now there will be more opportunities for video production.
And also, by including our devices in the estimate, we save the customer's money on the delivery of equipment from rent.
This is one of the points of optimizing the final estimate.
Plus, they are tested, 100% working and always available for projects.
