NANLITE light

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drGmCCGl4tU





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-PUaRNnzJI

Let's see what's in the box, tell you the main characteristics and connect.





We purchased our devices for our production.

Now there will be more opportunities for video production.

And also, by including our devices in the estimate, we save the customer's money on the delivery of equipment from rent.

This is one of the points of optimizing the final estimate.





Plus, they are tested, 100% working and always available for projects.





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://vk.com/shipshardvk

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://coub.com/violettawennman

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws