Combining Light Therapy with Nutrition

Pairing light therapy with the right nutrients can supercharge your results! Antioxidants like astaxanthin, spirulina, quercetin, and curcumin not only protect your skin from UV damage but can also be photo-activated—unlocking deeper cellular benefits and enhancing mitochondrial energy.
