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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0186 - Danielle Santangelo - 2nd news report
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11 views • April 02, 2021
A 2nd report about the murder of Danielle Santangelo. Her killer's family claims that: “They see a hard-working black man & they just tryin’ to take his life.”
Hicks met Danielle after she placed a personal ad. She was raped, slashed, then murdered, her body left in her mother’s car. Hicks was also found guilty in two prior rapes, and had a lengthy criminal history.
Hicks met Danielle after she placed a personal ad. She was raped, slashed, then murdered, her body left in her mother’s car. Hicks was also found guilty in two prior rapes, and had a lengthy criminal history.
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