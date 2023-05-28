Create New Account
And We Know 5.27.2023 News report + talk w Bruce McGray, 55 years of aviation experience, speaks on pilot JABS, PR
LT of And We Know


May 27, 2023


Today we have a news update with President Trump’s message about Memorial Day, the push back against the WOKE agenda and some victories...plus a full interview with Bruce McGray, who has 55 years of aviation experience and still works at the FAA, asserted that he sees “clear evidence” of danger to pilots and hence to the flying public.


“In my professional opinion, it is only a matter of days or weeks before such a horrific incident or accident will happen,” he wrote in a sworn declaration, “if we don’t immediately begin (medically) screening pilots, mechanics, ground crews, all support personnel including air traffic controllers.”


Bruce McGray, Whistleblower Fears COVID-19 Shots Pose Aviation Dangers https://www.theepochtimes.com/whistleblower-fears-covid-19-shots-pose-aviation-dangers_4707641.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=digitalsub


🔥 Robert F Kennedy Jr & Dave Smith Discuss the 'Money Laundering Scheme' in Ukraine https://t.me/RatchetTruth/64769


President Trump is ready for 47: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46579


MUST WATCH: Glendale Unified School Board gets a history lesson from a retired teacher about calling the parents Nazis https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46551


Kari responds to DeSantis’ criticism of Trump’s COVID leadership: https://t.me/MistyG17/29701

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2qdbfy-5.27.23-news-report-talk-w-bruce-mcgray-55-years-of-aviation-experience-spe.html

