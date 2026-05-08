AJN LIVE - Mike Adams - Want To Know What's Happening With The Insane Expansion Of AI? Like Scientifically Grounded Theory? This Fills It. - 5-07-2026

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The Secret Of AI Data Centers LEAKED! Thousands Of AI Data Centers Are Being Built In The US To Create 'World Foundation Models' For The Accelerated Evolution Of The New Digital Species That Will Then Invade The 3rd Dimension To Conquer Earth & The Universe Beyond! If You Want To Know What's Happening With The Insane Expansion Of AI, Don't Miss This Full Must-Watch Interview With AI Scientist Mike Adams!