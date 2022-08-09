China Plots WW3

Miste Karlfeldt is with Health Freedom Idaho, and she is here to provide families with education on how to handle confrontations from Child Protective Services as well as the corrupt Police system.

What is “Long COVID”? Dr. Jane joins to talk about the GRIFT that keeps on giving, due to the normalization of getting tested for COVID even if you aren’t sick!

Two years ago, the Globalists started their journey to turn our world into a NEW WORLD ORDER, and that is why Steve Slepcevic joins to talk about what specific times are ahead, and how we can prepare better than ever before!

David Pyne joins to address the next steps that we must take to defend our nation & families from the target that China put on our backs.





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