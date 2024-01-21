Create New Account
Surprising Confirmation - Chapter 49
The Berean Call
Published 16 hours ago

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

New Chapter Every Day!


“Haven’t I seen you somewhere?” asked Ari. With great effort, he directed the question to the new orderly who stood before him balancing a medical tray. “What’s your name?”


In one of his more lucid moments, Ari was sitting on his bed in his large, shared room. Having difficulty knowing where he was and remembering almost nothing since he had returned to Israel, he was, nevertheless, getting disjointed memory flashes of more distant events. The medic, who had just been assigned to this wing in the psychiatric hospital, had come into the room with two guards to administer medication.


