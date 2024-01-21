Surprising Confirmation - Chapter 49

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook
New Chapter Every Day!
Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen
More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel
“Haven’t I seen you somewhere?” asked Ari. With great effort, he directed the question to the new orderly who stood before him balancing a medical tray. “What’s your name?”
In one of his more lucid moments, Ari was sitting on his bed in his large, shared room. Having difficulty knowing where he was and remembering almost nothing since he had returned to Israel, he was, nevertheless, getting disjointed memory flashes of more distant events. The medic, who had just been assigned to this wing in the psychiatric hospital, had come into the room with two guards to administer medication.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.