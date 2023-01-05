Ukraine Update Jan 5, 2023

💥April 2022 -Last day of laughing Ukrainians taking selfies with a captured Russian tank. They were unaware the approaching tank was Russian. Sweet Russian revenge!

◽️ Admiral Gorshkov frigate leaves its base with Zirkon and Kaliber missiles!

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, over 40 Ukrainian personnel, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated near Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Kislovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ 1 sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy has been eliminated near Liman Perviy (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, Russian forces have launched artillery strikes at two assault detachments, manpower and hardware concentration areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as near Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ 5 sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy have been eliminated near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Novovodyanoye, Serebryanka, and Belogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 150 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored personnel carrier, 7 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups.

💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continue their offensive.

◽️ The AFU have lost over 100 personnel, 1 tank, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 5 motor vehicles.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, AFU units made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack Russian forces' positions near Dorozhnyanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ All counterattacks have been repelled, and the enemy has been pushed back to its initial positions.

◽️ Moreover, artillery strikes launched at AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have resulted in the elimination of over 180 Ukrainian personnel, 5 tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 10 motor vehicles near Vladimirovka, Prechistovka, Novoukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as near Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralized 83 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 107 areas.

◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Chasov Yar and Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 5 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), Dibrova, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of a unit of foreign mercenaries has been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 launching ramp of Uragan multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) has been detected and destroyed near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry