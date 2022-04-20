Hunter Biden Granted Access to DOD Computer Systems?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"We also found root certificates that seemed, according to the guys here and another expert I contacted in Europe, that they gave Hunter administrative access to the DOD computer systems, which, and I'm not an expert, that might have allowed him to create emails [and] addresses within that system."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/04/horrifying-amount-of-information-recovered-from-bidens-laptop-jack-maxey-video/
Cred: Vigilantfox