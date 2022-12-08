Create New Account
Republicans Must Find the Truth About Hunter Biden Scandals
Jeff Crouere
Published 17 hours ago

Did Joe Biden Get 10% of Hunter Biden's Dirty Deals? Joe Biden Lied About His Knowledge of Hunter Biden's Business Deals. Republicans Must Do What FBI Refuses to Do and Investigate Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden Cashed In Due to Connections to Dad, Not Expertise. And Is Joe Biden Compromised Because of Family's Dirty Business Deals? If Incriminating Evidence is Uncovered, Joe Biden Must Be Impeached To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link https://www.crouere.net/donate Your contributions are gratefully accepted! Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis. #jeffcouere, #election2022 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #usanewstoday #hunterbiden #biden

bidenscandalshunter

