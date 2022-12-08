Republicans Must Find the Truth About Hunter Biden Scandals

Did Joe Biden Get 10% of Hunter Biden's Dirty Deals?
Joe Biden Lied About His Knowledge of Hunter Biden's Business Deals. Republicans Must Do What FBI Refuses to Do and Investigate Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden Cashed In Due to Connections to Dad, Not Expertise. And Is Joe Biden Compromised Because of Family's Dirty Business Deals? If Incriminating Evidence is Uncovered, Joe Biden Must Be Impeached
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
#jeffcouere, #election2022 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #usanewstoday #hunterbiden #biden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.