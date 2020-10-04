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Retired Marine - President Trump Destroyed Both Joe Biden And Chris Wallace With Truth! 09/30/2020
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15 views • October 04, 2020
Retired Marine - President Trump Destroyed Both Joe Biden And Chris Wallace With Truth! 09/30/2020
First Trump-Biden/Wallace Presidential Debate https://youtu.be/2TTtlFpM5Ss
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I Rest My Case! Biden is a full blown Communist owned by China!
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October 10-11. 2020
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First Trump-Biden/Wallace Presidential Debate https://youtu.be/2TTtlFpM5Ss
Look at this list of Negative Articles About QAnon!
https://www.bing.com/news/search?q=qa...
Where does it take you when you go to: http://ANTIFA.com
I Rest My Case! Biden is a full blown Communist owned by China!
I hope to meet many of you at this great event!
http://RedPillExpo.org
October 10-11. 2020
Jekyll Island, Georgia
This Video Needs To Been Seen By Everyone!
Please Watch It and Share It!
http://TheManInTheMAGAHat.com
Join The Hemp Revolution!
https://winwithmdc.com/cp30/stevemotley
Why You Should Join The Global Expansion Of MyDailyChoice Now! ... https://youtu.be/TnjCHFv8Ws0
Time To Exchange Your Worthless Cash to Gold. http://MotleyCrewGoldTeam.com
The Bump Card - Awesome New Digital Technology!
Watch This Short Video!
https://tinyurl.com/ybanngxd
To Join My Bump Card Team!
https://stevemotley.thebumpcard.com
My Bump Card
http://SteveMotley.com
Go Founders / OnPassive
https://tinyurl.com/y6vjogp7
American Dream Nutrition
Stem Cell Release Factor - Advanced Stem Cell Nutrition
https://www.americandream4me.com/stev...
ASEA Redox Signaling Molecules
Watch This: http://AmazingMolecules.com
http://WeLoveASEA.com
http://HeresYourRedPill.com
http://QAnon.pub
http://MotleyCrewStore.com
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