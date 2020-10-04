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Retired Marine - President Trump Destroyed Both Joe Biden And Chris Wallace With Truth! 09/30/2020
Retired Marine Sounds Off
Retired Marine Sounds Off
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15 views • October 04, 2020
Retired Marine - President Trump Destroyed Both Joe Biden And Chris Wallace With Truth! 09/30/2020


First Trump-Biden/Wallace Presidential Debate https://youtu.be/2TTtlFpM5Ss

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