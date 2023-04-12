Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Soul Net: The "Grid in the Sky"
96 views
channel image
News and Java.com
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

People everywhere are seeing a grid-like pattern in the sky. It looks intelligently designed and not natural, which is why people are noticing it. There is evidence that points to this grid being a Frequency Fence ( Force Field) that surrounds the planet. This video covers different theories & the evidence that supports the existence of this Frequency Fence. Most importantly though, we find out what the purpose of this Frequency Fence is.

Keywords
gridsoulfence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket