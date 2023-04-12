The Soul Net: The "Grid in the Sky"

People everywhere are seeing a grid-like pattern in the sky.
It looks intelligently designed and not natural, which is why people are noticing it.
There is evidence that points to this grid being a Frequency Fence ( Force Field) that surrounds the planet.
This video covers different theories & the evidence that supports the existence of this Frequency Fence.
Most importantly though, we find out what the purpose of this Frequency Fence is.
