Ukraine War News - Review of the Fronts - through June 24, 2022 - English

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Ukraine war news 06/24/2022Hello friends
It ends on June 24 and we will start the video explaining the situation of the fronts
Analyzing the situations on the maps, but also, we will see those battles on our screens.
We will start with the review of the fronts, Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Soledar and Kharkov carry the weight of the battles today
We will end as always with videos of battles
This is the war of the 21st century
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If you want to see it in 4K format:
https://youtu.be/vePkvO3nbcI
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https://www.youtube.com/c/EUREKANEWS
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