Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Calls: Israel Readies GENOCIDE & SLAUGHTER In Gaza
channel image
Ruth Mackenzies
266 Subscribers
59 views
Published Yesterday

The rhetoric coming from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are the same talking points Americans have heard for 20 years to justify the war on terror.
Writer of the Anti-NeoCon Report Ryan Dawson joins Stew to talk about how Zionists are justifying the genocide of Palestinian children.
Israel’s blockade of information is over as graphic photos and videos of bombed buildings and dead civilians are flooding the internet.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket