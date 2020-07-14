© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Reality Becomes a Misperception
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • July 14, 2020
Larken Rose explains how easily people believe and spread a sensationalized or scary story, be it true or false. Even when it's proven to be a mistake or in error...that new development doesn't travel nearly as far..because it's human nature to express sensationalism and disregard the rest.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.