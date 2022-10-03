Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gov Abbott on sending Illegals to Sanctuary Cities | Texas Gov Debate
110 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

#TXGovDebate

We have an invasion of the Southern Border because of Joe Biden’s policies.. Why are they mad that Abbott chose to send them to sanctuary cities? That’s what they want right?

BETO has flipped his views on the border crisis.. flipped on energy, on defunding the police, now on the Green New Deal..

He’s coming for your AR-15’s..

The largest state in the nation remains Red not because of large cities like Dallas, Houston and Austin.. it’s the small counties of farmers and blue collar workers fighting for freedom, who’s seeing their life’s work diminished under Democrat rule.

Source:  https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/31754 

Keywords
sanctuary citiesgov abbottsent illegalstexas gov debate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket