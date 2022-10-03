Gov Abbott on sending Illegals to Sanctuary Cities | Texas Gov Debate

#TXGovDebate

We have an invasion of the Southern Border because of Joe Biden’s policies.. Why are they mad that Abbott chose to send them to sanctuary cities? That’s what they want right?

BETO has flipped his views on the border crisis.. flipped on energy, on defunding the police, now on the Green New Deal..

He’s coming for your AR-15’s..

The largest state in the nation remains Red not because of large cities like Dallas, Houston and Austin.. it’s the small counties of farmers and blue collar workers fighting for freedom, who’s seeing their life’s work diminished under Democrat rule.

Source: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/31754