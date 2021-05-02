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SO WHAT DID YOU THINK THE COVID VAX WAS FOR ? - HERE'S A CLUE
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211 views • May 02, 2021
WHO IS HE TO DECIDE WHO GETS TO LIVE OR DIE? WELL A LITTLE BIT OF RESEARCH WOULD HAVE TOLD YOU! HE COMES FROM A LONG LINE OF EUGENICISTS!!! Gates maternal grandma was part of the international banking schemes....they're trying again...https://www.bitchute.com/video/s1nPYDj7KBEQ/
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