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Heidi St. John - The Homeschool Socialization Myth
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40 views • November 16, 2019
Watch Heidi's Full Interview on the Schoolhouse Rocked Backstage Pass membership website - https://SchoolhouseRocked.com/members
In this short excerpt from her interview for Schoolhouse Rocked, Heidi St. John discusses the most common objection to homeschooling, "how can children who aren't at school be socialized?"
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
Visit SchoolhouseRocked.com for more information.
In this short excerpt from her interview for Schoolhouse Rocked, Heidi St. John discusses the most common objection to homeschooling, "how can children who aren't at school be socialized?"
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
Visit SchoolhouseRocked.com for more information.
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