Kim Jung Gi death: Visual artist dies of 'sudden' heart attack in Paris aged 47



Cartoonist Kim Jung Gi has died of a “sudden” heart attack aged 47. The South Korean artist was known for his ability to recreate complex scenes entirely from memory and holds the Guinness World Record for “longest drawing by an individual”. In a statement shared on Wednesday (5 October), collaborator Hyun Jin Kim announced that the artist had died on Monday (3 October) in Paris. “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi,” he wrote. “After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away.”