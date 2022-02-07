Unreasonable COVID Isolation Policy for Foreign Athletes in Beijing Winter Olympics

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On Feb 3rd, Belgian Women skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was test positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival to the Beijing Winter Olympics. It was incredible that at the end of this isolation period, with 3 times of continuous negative PCR tests, she was demanded for another 7-day isolation and no contact with anybody else. At present, she has been sent back to Olympic Village for isolation.