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Here’s How Companies Determine the Right Dosage for Users
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120 views • November 10, 2022
How do companies know how much of their product people should take in? ✔️
In this video, Sunny Jain, the CEO and founder of Sun Genomics, explains how companies are able to determine recommended dosages for their consumers. 💊
According to Sunny Jain, the recommended dosages are based on the clinical trial results, which means that there’s NO guesswork involved. 📋
Double tap this video if you if you found this informative!
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