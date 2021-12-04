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Australian Covid Insanity
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253 views • December 04, 2021
The Australian government intends to inject every citizen with an experimental, gene-altering, mRNA drug, by force, coercion, or by whatever means necessary, including isolation. At the same time, they're banning effective, low cost treatments for Covid such as Ivermectin. Why? Because this is not about Covid or public health. It's about getting spike proteins into every human being. To what end?
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