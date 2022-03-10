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Pfizer's Top Secret Document Leaked
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1022 views • March 10, 2022
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2q7wQwL_b7ISUkQ-OGm4wgO8G_1cQL_2lKgCjRWiqVfnpTtqBxtyIRqZo
Pfizer vaxxine data. Of particular interest is page 30
Twitter Thread
Pfizer was forced to release the information they wanted sealed for 75 years. This information includes 8 pages of adverse effects from the cov liability free chemical experiment. 1/2
https://twitter.com/Shmeemom/status/1498754221910470660?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1498760269144551424%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdontspeaknews.com%2F2022%2F03%2F02%2Fthe-official-data-pfizer-and-the-cdc-were-trying-to-hide-from-you%2F
THE OFFICIAL DATA PFIZER AND THE CDC WERE TRYING TO HIDE FROM YOU
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2q7wQwL_b7ISUkQ-OGm4wgO8G_1cQL_2lKgCjRWiqVfnpTtqBxtyIRqZo
Pfizer vaxxine data. Of particular interest is page 30
Twitter Thread
Pfizer was forced to release the information they wanted sealed for 75 years. This information includes 8 pages of adverse effects from the cov liability free chemical experiment. 1/2
https://twitter.com/Shmeemom/status/1498754221910470660?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1498760269144551424%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdontspeaknews.com%2F2022%2F03%2F02%2Fthe-official-data-pfizer-and-the-cdc-were-trying-to-hide-from-you%2F
THE OFFICIAL DATA PFIZER AND THE CDC WERE TRYING TO HIDE FROM YOU
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