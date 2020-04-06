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The mayor was looking for something in the crotch of his deputy.
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16 views • April 06, 2020
During a conference, the mayor of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, Vyacheslav Vlasenko, forgot about the cameras and reached into the crotch of his deputy Elizaveta Andreeva. The heroes of the have their families and refuse to comment on the incident. I checked the temperature, not otherwise
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