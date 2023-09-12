Can We Start Over?

Show 68: Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death is a famous line from a speech by Patrick Henry. Today most people do not feel the same way. Those of the Kabbal know this and see little or no opposition to their death and destruction of all.
New 24/7 streaming of all shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com
Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.