Can We Start Over?
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Show 68: Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death is a famous line from a speech by Patrick Henry. Today most people do not feel the same way. Those of the Kabbal know this and see little or no opposition to their death and destruction of all.

