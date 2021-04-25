© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANOTHER MEDICAL EXPERT CONFIRMS MISCARRIAGES, INFERTILITY AND DEATHS ATTRIBUTED TO ALL 4 VACCINES
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 25, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yLJ2zdfP9vVr/
Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ joins guest host Stew Peters of https://redvoicemedia.com to break down the deadly dangers of the Covid-19 Vaccines.
I think when the truth is out ALL vaccines in the future will be so thoroughly scrutinized before humans use them. There will be no giant money left to make which will be the end of the globalists play pen, tampering with peoples lives.
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
https://banned.video/
Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ joins guest host Stew Peters of https://redvoicemedia.com to break down the deadly dangers of the Covid-19 Vaccines.
I think when the truth is out ALL vaccines in the future will be so thoroughly scrutinized before humans use them. There will be no giant money left to make which will be the end of the globalists play pen, tampering with peoples lives.
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
https://banned.video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.