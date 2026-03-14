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US Bombs Kharg Island & Iran Strikes Tel Aviv | Global Oil Crisis & War Update
News Plus Globe
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US Bombs Kharg Island & Iran Strikes Tel Aviv | Global Oil Crisis & War Update

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Welcome to News Plus Globe. In today's critical update, we dive deep into the escalating war between the United States, Israel, and Iran

.

Following orders from President Donald Trump, the US Central Command has launched a massive bombardment on Iran's Kharg Island, targeting an Iranian maritime base, a helicopter control tower, and defense installations

. In a fierce retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes on Tel Aviv, where the Iron Dome failed and fires broke out in various areas

. Furthermore, Iran attacked the Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia, damaging five US Air Force refueling aircraft

.

As the conflict intensifies, the world is facing a severe global oil crisis

. With the Strait of Hormuz under threat, oil prices are soaring, prompting France and Italy to negotiate directly with Iran to secure safe passage for their oil and gas imports

. To stabilize the market, the US Department of Energy is releasing 86 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve

.

In other major developments, the US State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and his close intelligence network

. Despite the ongoing threats, massive Quds Day rallies were held across Iran, attended by top leadership including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

. President Trump has also rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to transfer Iran's 60% enriched uranium to Moscow as a step toward a ceasefire agreement

. Meanwhile, the US is escalating the conflict through 'Operation Apex Fury' by deploying destructive B-2 bombers, 5,000 additional troops, and more naval fleets to the Middle East

.

Stay tuned to News Plus Globe for the latest geopolitical updates and breaking news. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe!


Hashtags: #NewsPlusGlobe #USIranWar #IranAttack #TelAviv #MiddleEastCrisis #DonaldTrump #KhargIsland #OilCrisis #OperationApexFury #BreakingNews #WorldNews

Keywords
world newsdonald trump iranstrait of hormuzgeopoliticsmiddle east conflictiron dome failurenews plus globeus iran war 2026mojtaba khameneiglobal oil crisisiran missile strike tel avivkharg island bombingoperation apex furyprince sultan airbase attackb-2 bombers middle east
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