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US Bombs Kharg Island & Iran Strikes Tel Aviv | Global Oil Crisis & War Update
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Welcome to News Plus Globe. In today's critical update, we dive deep into the escalating war between the United States, Israel, and Iran
.
Following orders from President Donald Trump, the US Central Command has launched a massive bombardment on Iran's Kharg Island, targeting an Iranian maritime base, a helicopter control tower, and defense installations
. In a fierce retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes on Tel Aviv, where the Iron Dome failed and fires broke out in various areas
. Furthermore, Iran attacked the Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia, damaging five US Air Force refueling aircraft
.
As the conflict intensifies, the world is facing a severe global oil crisis
. With the Strait of Hormuz under threat, oil prices are soaring, prompting France and Italy to negotiate directly with Iran to secure safe passage for their oil and gas imports
. To stabilize the market, the US Department of Energy is releasing 86 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve
.
In other major developments, the US State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and his close intelligence network
. Despite the ongoing threats, massive Quds Day rallies were held across Iran, attended by top leadership including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
. President Trump has also rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to transfer Iran's 60% enriched uranium to Moscow as a step toward a ceasefire agreement
. Meanwhile, the US is escalating the conflict through 'Operation Apex Fury' by deploying destructive B-2 bombers, 5,000 additional troops, and more naval fleets to the Middle East
.
Stay tuned to News Plus Globe for the latest geopolitical updates and breaking news. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe!
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