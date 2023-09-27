RT
Sep 27, 2023
The Russian government has issued a list of ‘friendly and neutral countries,’ which banks and brokers will be allowed to trade with on the Russian currency and derivatives market.
The document lists over 30 nations – both allies and countries with a neutral stance towards Russia – as well as those that have abstained from Western sanctions. The move will ease settlements in national currencies, contributing to a further reduction in the use of the US dollar in international trade.
We spoke to commodity and FX analyst Lukman Leong who says that the dominance of the US dollar could soon come to an end as more countries switch to their national currencies in international settlements.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3lbmjs-russia-issues-list-of-friendly-states-allowed-to-trade-on-forex-market.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.