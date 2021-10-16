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** FEDERAL CONTRACTS ENFORCING MANDATORY VACCINES ** - InfoWars/Adams/Hemphill/Ardis – 15/Oct/2021
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122 views • October 16, 2021
** THE OMEGA BRIEF
- website: https://3aa7cde6-95ae-4491-a221-63afdea9721d.filesusr.com/ugd/0cceca_bdeece2462b44efb85df5492ff9d022f.pdf
- Irrefutable Facts Behind COVID
presented by: TEXAS RIGHT TO KNOW – More Unites Us Than Divides Us
-- The Omega Brief is a consolidation of evidence of criminal activity provided by national and international expert witnesses, revealing bad actors who are responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. Federal agencies established treatment guidelines, based on a chosen narrative to direct the actions of state medical boards, physician and hospital treatment options, and state and local Departments of State Health Services.
Evidence presented is from patents issued to Federal agencies, Federal employees, pharmaceutical companies, and based upon agency guidelines.
Includes recent activity of FDA recall of PCR testing, etc., VA study conclusion and relevance on Remdesivir, alleged under reporting of vaccine injuries.
New evidence is being uncovered daily, visit www.TheOmegaBrief.com for latest information. To receive alerts and action items Text “DEFEND” to 855-822-1010.
Legislative Advertisement: Texas Right To Know, Sheila Hemphill, Brady, Texas v080621 www.texasrighttoknow.com | [email protected]
- pdf: https://3aa7cde6-95ae-4491-a221-63afdea9721d.filesusr.com/ugd/0cceca_bdeece2462b44efb85df5492ff9d022f.pdf
** The Dr. Ardis Show
- website: https://thedrardisshow.com/
- Dr. Bryan Ardis | Hospital Protocols Are Murdering Americans by Prescribing Remdesivir Which Causes Renal Failure
Hear Dr. Bryan Ardis explain his research and walks you through each of the reports he uses in the 67+ page Covid Report. See simple facts about the nasty side effects of the current status quo for treating COVID-19 and why you should stand up for your health and the health of your loved ones!
- website: https://3aa7cde6-95ae-4491-a221-63afdea9721d.filesusr.com/ugd/0cceca_bdeece2462b44efb85df5492ff9d022f.pdf
- Irrefutable Facts Behind COVID
presented by: TEXAS RIGHT TO KNOW – More Unites Us Than Divides Us
-- The Omega Brief is a consolidation of evidence of criminal activity provided by national and international expert witnesses, revealing bad actors who are responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. Federal agencies established treatment guidelines, based on a chosen narrative to direct the actions of state medical boards, physician and hospital treatment options, and state and local Departments of State Health Services.
Evidence presented is from patents issued to Federal agencies, Federal employees, pharmaceutical companies, and based upon agency guidelines.
Includes recent activity of FDA recall of PCR testing, etc., VA study conclusion and relevance on Remdesivir, alleged under reporting of vaccine injuries.
New evidence is being uncovered daily, visit www.TheOmegaBrief.com for latest information. To receive alerts and action items Text “DEFEND” to 855-822-1010.
Legislative Advertisement: Texas Right To Know, Sheila Hemphill, Brady, Texas v080621 www.texasrighttoknow.com | [email protected]
- pdf: https://3aa7cde6-95ae-4491-a221-63afdea9721d.filesusr.com/ugd/0cceca_bdeece2462b44efb85df5492ff9d022f.pdf
** The Dr. Ardis Show
- website: https://thedrardisshow.com/
- Dr. Bryan Ardis | Hospital Protocols Are Murdering Americans by Prescribing Remdesivir Which Causes Renal Failure
Hear Dr. Bryan Ardis explain his research and walks you through each of the reports he uses in the 67+ page Covid Report. See simple facts about the nasty side effects of the current status quo for treating COVID-19 and why you should stand up for your health and the health of your loved ones!
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