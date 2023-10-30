Create New Account
Israeli ground invasion on Beit Lahia repulsed by Brigade Al-Qassam
The Prisoner
Palestinian fighters of Al Qassam Brigade broke up Israeli ground invasion on Beit Lahia in northern Gaza and forced it to retreat back north. With sniper, mortar, anti-tank, rocket and suicide drone operations, Al-Qassam destroyed a number of vehicles killing a number of enemy soldiers, although Zionist attack was assisted by air strikes.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

