Future of Liberty Looks Bright, Says Legendary Economist Murray Sabrin

Despite the welfare-warfare state's ongoing growth, eventually liberty will come to the fore again as economic realities force the issue, said longtime Ramapo College finance professor Murray Sabrin in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Sabrin also explains why the Fed's manipulation of interest rates has been catastrophic and why government intervention in the economy consistently produces bad results. Offering some insight into his own story, Sabrin also discusses his new autobiography "From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story."
