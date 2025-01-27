God’s Recipe for Excellent Health Requires Returning to Our Ancient Roots - Annette Reeder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The foods mentioned in the Bible are so much more than simple embellishments to the story. Food in scripture is there to point people in the direction of caring for their bodies the way God intended. This particular area of food study is the passion of Annette Reeder, also known as The Biblical Nutritionist. Annette is the author of The Seven Foods of the Promised Land, and loves sharing about getting back to our ancient roots of God-designed healthy nutrition by eating foods that are as close to their original design as possible. She discusses the importance of original wheat and barley, as well as foods like dates, pomegranates, and olives. Everything God created is good, and so we should stay away from foods that have been humanly corrupted, changed, and chemical-laden.
TAKEAWAYS
Nothing in biology makes sense except in view of creation
Try to eat foods that are as close to the original source as possible, without genetic manipulation
Learn how to make your own bread
God designed certain foods to do certain things to heal and aid the human body naturally
