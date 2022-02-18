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I am a wirelessly enslaved commodity on the stock market.
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102 views • February 18, 2022
I have been informed by means of voice to skull that I am a commodity on the stock exchange. My long birth certificate number is R 887 with the number 10 written underneath. My full name is Margaret Mary Fahey from Newbrook, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Republic of Ireland and my date of birth is 3rd February, 1960. If you know anything about the stock market please check my birth certificate out in order to see who owns me because I have been told that I am a commodity which means that I belong to someone. I am a wireless slave and I have been so for nearly nineteen years.
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