Jenin stands with Gaza and the prisoners in the occupation prisons

The people of Jenin, at the invitation of the prisoners’ institutions, factions and activities, organized a stand in support of Gaza and its people, despite the ongoing aggression against it, and in support of the prisoners in the occupation prisons, in light of the oppressive measures taken by the occupation prison administration against them.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 1/12/2024
