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'THE CAUSE OF OUR GLOBAL OPPRESSION'
- Shared on Feb.23, 2022
For a copy of the written transcript, please refer to the link provided, https://444prophecynews.com/the-cause-of-our-global-oppression-my-hiding-place/
Judges 3:7-9, 12, 15a)
Judges 4:1-2a), 3, 6-7
Judges 6:1-2, 7-10, 16
Ezekiel 33:13-15
Jer.26-27
Ezra 9:6-14
Neh. 9:26-31
Dan.9:4-19
Matt.3:1-3 2
Chron.7:14*
Jer.26:13*
Jer.18:7-8; 15-17
Jer.29:11-14
Nah.3:1-6
Jer.15:5-8, 19
2 Chron.29:6-9
Eccl.4:1-2
Matthew 24
Revelation 12
Matthew 10
John 15:18-25
Luke 21
Mark 13
Rev. 6
PROPHETIC WORD: 'Warning: The Great Deception', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLyfSPbwGOA
PROPHETIC WORD: 'The Lord's End Time Army', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8SjqCkt-I
PROPHETIC WORD: 'A convergence of events', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCobQpRv-co
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.
For a copy of the written transcript, please refer to the link provided, https://444prophecynews.com/the-cause-of-our-global-oppression-my-hiding-place/