Flying Alien UFOs - Fringe Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/09/21/flying-ufos
Fringe returns to the Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss aspects of the Alien Training she received including but not limited to flying certain types of craft. She also discusses downloads of information she receives. Fringe has resisted the alien intrusions in her life and has tried to make it as difficult as possible for the ETs who are interfering in her life.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.