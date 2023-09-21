Create New Account
Flying Alien UFOs - Fringe Interview with James Bartley
Published 14 hours ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/09/21/flying-ufos

Fringe returns to the Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss aspects of the Alien Training she received including but not limited to flying certain types of craft. She also discusses downloads of information she receives. Fringe has resisted the alien intrusions in her life and has tried to make it as difficult as possible for the ETs who are interfering in her life.

Keywords
aliensufoflying saucerreptiliansnordicsalien abductionsecret technologydownloadssoul recyclingsoul transferalien trainingalien contractflying ufosunderground labcrystal matrixgeometric shapeenergy transferenergy dometransferring consciousnessdark shadow beingdeep black militaryalien programs

