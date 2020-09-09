© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scientism Exposed - Science Falsely So Called - Documentary (2016)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
194 views • September 09, 2020
"Scientism Exposed" is the long-awaited documentary film uncovering the spiritual agenda
and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact.
Celebrate Truth Presents - A Flat Out Truth Production - "Scientism Exposed"
A Robbie Davidson Film.
Starring:
Kevin Johnston
Brian Mullin
Daniel Johnson
Richard Hopkins
Robbie Davidson
Do you believe in billions or do you believe in the Bible?
https://celebratetruth.org/
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact.
Celebrate Truth Presents - A Flat Out Truth Production - "Scientism Exposed"
A Robbie Davidson Film.
Starring:
Kevin Johnston
Brian Mullin
Daniel Johnson
Richard Hopkins
Robbie Davidson
Do you believe in billions or do you believe in the Bible?
https://celebratetruth.org/
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.